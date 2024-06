Broadway's biggest night is just days away, and that means it's time to spill the tea on this year's Tony-nominated artists.

We've seen these nominees put their best known talents on display. But what about the ones they've managed to keep hidden from the public eye? Find out how Kelli O'Hara, Shaina Taub, Brody Grant, Lindsay Mendez and more of this year's Tony contenders have been holding out on us. And rest assured, plenty of these reveals are accompanied by award-worthy demonstrations.