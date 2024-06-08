It’s Their Time! See Exclusive Photos of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

"Merrily We Roll Along" stars Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, all past winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards who triumphed again this year!
It's their time, and they're what's happening! Do you know how this year's illustrious group of Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winners won their trophies? Me and you pal, me and you. That's right, the people have spoken in the only theater award nominated and chosen by fans. Faves like Merrily We Roll Along's Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, The Great Gatsby star Jeremy Jordan, Mary Jane headliner Rachel McAdams, Water for Elephants lead Grant Gustin, Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Hadestown's Jordan Fisher, Wicked stars Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha and more celebrated the honor at a private reception at 48 Lounge on June 6. See this year's winners as they pose in our exclusive portrait studio with their new trophies!