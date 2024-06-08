 Skip to main content
It’s Their Time! See Exclusive Photos of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 8, 2024
"Merrily We Roll Along" stars Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, all past winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards who triumphed again this year!

It's their time, and they're what's happening! Do you know how this year's illustrious group of Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winners won their trophies? Me and you pal, me and you. That's right, the people have spoken in the only theater award nominated and chosen by fans. Faves like Merrily We Roll Along's Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, The Great Gatsby star Jeremy Jordan, Mary Jane headliner Rachel McAdamsWater for Elephants lead Grant Gustin, Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez KritzerHadestown's Jordan Fisher, Wicked stars Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha and more celebrated the honor at a private reception at 48 Lounge on June 6. See this year's winners as they pose in our exclusive portrait studio with their new trophies!

Rachel McAdams won two trophies for Mary Jane: Favorite Performance of the Year (Play) and Favorite Leading Actress in a Play.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Hadestown star Jordan Fisher won Favorite Replacement, a category he also won in 2020 for Dear Evan Hansen.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Two of the men behind Favoite New Play winner Stereophonic, playwright David Adjmi and songwriter Will Butler.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Water for Elephants leading man Grant Gustin won for Favorite Breakthrough Performance.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
The Notebook composer Ingrid Michaelson with her shiny trophy for Favorite New Song.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
John Gore Organization Chairman and CEO John Gore and President Lauren Reid with Wicked producer David Stone, whose blockbuster won Favorite Long-Running Show.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Spamalot standout Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, winner of Favorite Diva Performance.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
