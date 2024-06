The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards honored the fan favorites of the 2023-24 Broadway season. During a private reception on June 6 at 48 Lounge, this year's big winners walked the red carpet with their trophies, celebrating the end of an exciting season alongside castmates and the stars of neighboring stages. Take a look at photos from the exclusive event below!

The Notebook composer Ingrid Michaelson (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Producer John Gore, Mary Jane star Rachel McAdams and John Gore Organization President Lauren Reid (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Merrily We Roll Along stars Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Wicked's Glinda and Elphaba, Alexandra Socha and Mary Kate Morrissey

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)