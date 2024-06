Broadway's biggest night is just days away, and that means it's time to spill the tea on this year's Tony-nominated artists.

Dream roles are one thing, but what parts could drive these Tony nominees to homicide? Among this crop of stars, we have a willing Melchior, Momma Rose and Medea (fitting). Kelli O'Hara has also planted her flag in a future production of August: Osage County, so everyone else better make way for her straight play debut.