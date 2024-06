Broadway's biggest night is just days away, and that means it's time to spill the tea on this year's Tony-nominated artists.

Who among us hasn't crafted a resume with a few strategically placed white lies? A handful of this year's nominees are honest to a fault, but plenty admit to massaging that list of special skills. Find out who fibbed their way into a school play, who does not speak French and who could be tinkling the imaginary ivories all the way to a Tony Award.