Robyn Hurder Extends Run as Velma Kelly in Broadway's Chicago

Tony nominee Robyn Hurder has extended her run as nightclub murderess Velma Kelly in Chicago at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. Originally slated to fill the role until June 16, she will stay in the role until September 15. Hurder took over the role from Amra-Faye Wright on March 26.

Hurder is no stranger to the show, having previously played the roles of Roxie, “Mama” Morton and Mona. Her other Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge!, for which she earned a Tony nomination, and, most recently, A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical.

Aside from Hurder, the cast of Chicago currently features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron "Mama" Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, Max Clayton as Fred Casely and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously reported, Jinkx Monsoon will take over the role of "Mama" Morton from June 27 to July 12 and Ariana Madix will return to the role of Roxie from August 1 through 27.

Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The creative team includes set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer.