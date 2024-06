Broadway's biggest night is just days away, and that means it's time to spill the tea on this year's Tony-nominated artists.

Our Tony hopefuls have one last secret to share—and it's one the awards presenters should study carefully. For anyone with the opportunity to butcher a name on live television this Sunday night, here's your chance to study up on all the pronunciations to check off your list. If you require further instructions, in the words of Tony nominee Lila Neugebauer, "Google it."