The Who's Tommy Sets Final Broadway Performance; National Tour to Launch in 2025

The Who's Tommy will play its final Broadway performance on July 21. The production, which brought the rock opera back to Broadway for the first time in over 30 years, began previews on March 8 ahead of a March 28 opening, earning a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. At the time of its closing, the musical revival will have played 20 previews and 132 regular performances at the Nederlander Theatre. A national tour of the production is set to launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island in the fall of 2025.

The show is a reimagined version of the musical that opened on Broadway in 1993, helmed by original Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff. The Who’s Tommy also features a Tony-winning score by The Who’s Pete Townshend, who co-wrote the Tony-nominated book with McAnuff.

The production, which transferred to Broadway following a successful run at Chicago's Goodman Theatre in summer 2023, stars Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, with Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin and Christina Sajous as Acid Queen.

Completing the cast are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta and Andrew Tufano.

After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. The show features such numbers as "See Me, Feel Me," "I'm Free," “Pinball Wizard” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The revival’s creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, musical director and orchestrator Rick Fox, scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Gareth Owen and wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe.