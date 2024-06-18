Jessica Hecht, Amber Gray, Bill Irwin and More Join Eureka Day on Broadway

The full Broadway cast is set for Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, coming to Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre this fall. Directed by Anna D, Shapiro, preview performances will begin November 25, with an opening night scheduled for December 16.

The cast of Eureka Day will feature Zoë Chao (If You Were the Last), Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Bill Irwin and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley).

Eureka Day centers around a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else–that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

The play was first staged in Berkeley, CA in 2018, opening off-Broadway in 2019 and mounted in London in 2022 in a production starring Helen Hunt.

The creative team for Eureka Day will be announced at a later date.