Tony-Winning Best Musical Revival Merrily We Roll Along Is Being Captured on Film

by Darryn King • Jun 18, 2024
Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe in "Merrily We Roll Along"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along—which recently won the Tony for Best Musical Revival, and stars Tony winners Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe and Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez—is being filmed this week. No official announcement regarding a release date or platform has been made.

In a video posted on June 12, TikToker bryantheba theorized that a June 16-June 17 shoot was planned based on the evidence of “No Parking - Film Shoot” signs posted outside the Hudson Theater. An unnamed "production insider" confirmed the filming with Deadline.

The street signs indicate that RadicalMedia, the company that captured and produced the filmed version of Hamilton that premiered on Disney+, is shooting Merrily.

Merrily We Roll Along traces 20 years of turbulent friendship in reverse chronological order. Multi-Olivier Award winner and frequent Sondheim collaborator Maria Friedman directs. The revival won a total of four Tony Awards at the June 16 ceremony, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Lead and Featured Actor in a Musical (Groff and Radcliffe) and Best Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick). The show is slated to run until July 7.

