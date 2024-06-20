Following the Voyage of Encores! Titanic, Episode 3: The Sitzprobe, Composer Maury Yeston and More

In 1997, the musical Titanic, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, sailed onto Broadway. Running for 804 performances, it won five Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Orchestrations. This year, Titanic is being raised from the depths of not-too-distant theatrical history to conclude the triumphant 30th season of Encores!, running from June 12 through 23 at New York City Center in a presentation directed by Anne Kauffman.

For The Broadway Show, the unsinkable Perry Sook has led a three-episode deep dive into the Encores! production as it comes together. He's chatted with a host of actors and creatives on the inside of the rapid-fire process, seeing firsthand how the artists behind Encores! make their magic.

For the third and final episode—after having already covered the pre-production process and the early rehearsal period—Sook visited the sitzprobe, the all-important first meeting of cast and orchestra, to catch up with director Anne Kauffman, composer Maury Yeston and music director Rob Berman. Watch the full video below.