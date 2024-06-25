Cats: The Jellicle Ball Extends Again Off-Broadway

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the drag and ball culture-inspired take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, has announced a second extension for its limited engagement at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Performances will now run through August 11 beyond its previously announced July 28 closing date.

Staged as an immersive competition with all new ballroom and club beats and runway-ready choreography, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

The show features a cast of performers hailing from both Broadway and New York’s ball scene. Broadway performers include Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy; Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie; Emma Sofia Caymares as Skimbleshanks; Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger; Antwayn Hopper as Macavity; Shereen Pimentel as Jellylorum; Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones; Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub; and Garnet Williams as Bombalurina. Ball community members include Junior LaBeija, the MC in the '80s ball-culture documentary Paris is Burning, as Gus; “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella; Baby as Victoria; Primo as Tumblebrutus; Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap; Capital Kaos as DJ; and Robert "Silk" Mason as Mistoffelees.

Learn more about the production from cast and creative team members, who spoke with The Broadway Show about the reimagined musical.