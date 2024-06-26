 Skip to main content
Patrick Wilson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Skylar Astin and More to Pay Tribute to Les Miz Creators with Starry Concert

News
by Darryn King • Jun 26, 2024
Patrick Wilson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Skylar Astin
(Photos: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Emilio Madrid)

An all-star cast—including several Les Misérables and Miss Saigon alums—will pay tribute to the music of those musicals' creators at the Hollywood Bowl. Alan Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Do You Hear the People Sing? will feature Tony nominee Patrick Wilson, Skylar Astin, Emily Bautista, Hadestown's Jon Jon Briones, Nikki Renée Daniels, Rachel Tucker, Marie Zamoraand more. The event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on July 28.

The tribute will feature beloved songs from the duo’s oeuvre, including “Master of the House,” “I Dreamed a Dream,” “The American Dream” and the title number. Kevin Stites will conduct the 60-piece orchestra and choir.

The concert celebrates approximately 50 years of musical collaboration between lyricist Boublil and composer Schönberg, who were inspired to create a rock opera after seeing Jesus Christ Superstar in New York in 1972; Boublil and Schönberg’s French Revolution-themed double album La Revolution Francaise was released a year later, with the duo going on to premiere Les Misérables in 1980 and Miss Saigon in 1989. Do You Hear The People Sing? premiered in Shanghai in 2013.

