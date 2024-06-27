Romantic Comedy Left on Tenth, Starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher, Sets Theater and Opening Date

Left on Tenth, starring Julianna Margulies and Tony nominee Peter Gallagher, will open at the James Earl Jones Theatre in the fall. Performances will begin on September 26 with an official opening night set for October 23.

The production will also feature Peter Francis James (Funny Girl, Present Laughter) and Kate MacCluggage (The 39 Steps).

The play, which announced its Broadway plans earlier this year, is Delia Ephron's adaptation of her own memoir of the same name—a true story about love, hope and the wonder of second chances, directed by Susan Stroman.

When she least expects it, Delia (Margulies), best-selling novelist, screenwriter of You've Got Mail and younger sister of Nora, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past (Gallagher) and falls into her own romantic comedy. As their immediate spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds, Delia’s life takes an unexpected turn. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful truth about getting older while feeling young, as it celebrates two people with the courage to rewrite their futures and open their hearts again.