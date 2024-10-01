 Skip to main content
Water for Elephants Will Pack Up the Big Top on Broadway in December

News
by Hayley Levitt • Oct 1, 2024
Kyle Selig and the cast of "Water for Elephants"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Water for Elephants will play its final performance at the Imperial Theatre on December 8. The circus-infused musical had its first preview on February 24 with an official opening on March 21. The production went on to earn a total of seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. It will have played 301 regular performances and 25 previews.

As previously reported, the national tour will launch in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in the fall of 2025. 

Water for Elephants features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a score by PigPen Theatre Co. The show received four Drama Desk Awards—more than any other musical in the 2023-24 season—including for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Jessica Stone. Stone also won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical, additionally earning the second directing Tony nomination of her career. 

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

The Broadway cast stars Kyle Selig as Jacob Jankowski (a role originated by Grant Gustin), Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg EdelmanPaul Alexander NolanStan BrownPhilippe AymardSara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

