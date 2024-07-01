Julia Murney, Nik Walker and More Join Kathleen Turner in A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse

The comlete cast is set for Ogunquit Playhouse's summer production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's A Little Night Music, directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster. Performances will run from July 18 through August 17.

Joining the previously announced Kathleen Turner, who will star as Madame Armfeldt, are Julia Murney as Desiree Armfeldt, Lora Lee Gayer as Countess Charlotte, Mike McGowan as Fredrik Egerman, Lauren Maria Medina as Anne Egerman, Lily Philbrook as Fredrika, Mike Schwitter as Frid, Steven Telsey as Henrik Egerman, Nik Walker as Count Carl-Magnus and Gianna Yanelli as Petra.

The company will also include Jennifer Allen as Mrs. Sergstrem, Colin Anderson as Mr. Erlanson, Lianne Marie Dobbs as Mrs. Anderson, Michael Halling as Mr. Lindquist and Lillie Langston as Mrs. Nordstrom. Scarlett Thomas will be the Fredrika understudy and Whitney Daniels, Chad Marge and Francesca Mehrotra will be the production swings.

A Little Night Music, inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night, is the winner of six 1973 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, which includes the iconic song, "Send in the Clowns." The Ogunquit Playhouse production will feature orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, choreography by Shannon Lewis, scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by Richard Latta, costume design by Hunter Kaczorowski, sound design by Daniel Lundberg and wig design by Roxanne De Luna.