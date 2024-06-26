Kathleen Turner Will Star as Madame Armfeldt in A Little Night Music

Kathleen Turner, the Oscar and Tony-nominated actress, will portray Madame Armfeldt in the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. The limited engagement, directed by Hunter Foster, will begin performances on July 18 and run through August 17.

On screen, Turner’s extensive film credits include Body Heat, Romancing the Stone, Peggy Sue Got Married and War of the Roses. On Broadway, she has starred in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Graduate and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. She last appeared on Broadway in the drama High in 2011, which closed after only 28 previews and eight regular performances.

Suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman, A Little Night Music features music and lyrics by Sondheim, a book by Wheeler and orchestrations by recent two-time Tony winner Jonathan Tunick. A new concert version of the musical, featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ruthie Ann Miles and with orchestrations for a 53-piece orchestra by Tunick, will have its world premiere at Lincoln Center on June 27. The musical itself was last staged on Broadway in 2009, with Angela Lansbury in the Madame Armfeldt role.