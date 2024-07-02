Tina Benko, Becky Ann Baker and More Join David Ives' Pamela Palmer at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Pamela Palmer, a new play written by David Ives premiering, as previously reported, at Williamstown Theatre Festival, has announced its cast. The play will star Tina Benko, who recently served as Sarah Paulson's understudy in Appropriate, in the title role.

In Ives' noir spin on an existential romance, Pamela Palmer lives a seemingly perfect life with her husband at Wishwood but has a bizarre suspicion something's wrong. The play will also star TV and stage veteran Becky Ann Baker (HBO's Girls, Good People) as The Mother, Clark Gregg (as seen in numerous Avengers films) as The Detective and Max Gordon Moore (The Nap, Indecent) as The Husband. Walter Bobbie directs the play, which runs from July 23 through August 10 on WTF's CenterStage.

The company also announced an additional performance of Alex Edelman's latest standup offering. Edelman will now perform two shows on July 20 and one show on July 21 on WTF’s MainStage.

More information about the Festival is available on its website.