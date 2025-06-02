 Skip to main content
Sunset Boulevard, Maybe Happy Ending, Gypsy and More Nominated Productions to Perform at the Tony Awards

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jun 2, 2025
Nicole Scherzinger in "Sunset Boulevard"; Darren Criss in "Maybe Happy Ending"; Audra McDonald in "Gypsy"
(Photos: Marc Brenner; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Julieta Cervantes)

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, taking the Radio City Music Hall stage on June 8, will feature performances from this year's nominated new musicals and revivals. The roster of performing productions includes Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Boulevard, Just in Time, and Real Women Have CurvesThere will also be a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient, Broadway Inspirational Voices.

As previously announced, the original Broadway cast of Hamilton will reunite for a special performance during the Tony Awards ceremony. The reunion will commemorate the record-breaking musical's 10th anniversary at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will be held on Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. The show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S. from 8-11PM ET. The pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act Onewill be hosted by Tony-nominated star of Maybe Happy Ending, Darren Criss, and Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:40-8PM ET.

For everything you need to know about the 78th Annual Tony Awards, read our FAQ here.

