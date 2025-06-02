Sunset Boulevard, Maybe Happy Ending, Gypsy and More Nominated Productions to Perform at the Tony Awards

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, taking the Radio City Music Hall stage on June 8, will feature performances from this year's nominated new musicals and revivals. The roster of performing productions includes Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Boulevard, Just in Time, and Real Women Have Curves. There will also be a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient, Broadway Inspirational Voices.

As previously announced, the original Broadway cast of Hamilton will reunite for a special performance during the Tony Awards ceremony. The reunion will commemorate the record-breaking musical's 10th anniversary at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will be held on Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. The show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S. from 8-11PM ET. The pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, will be hosted by Tony-nominated star of Maybe Happy Ending, Darren Criss, and Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:40-8PM ET.

