Drama Desk Awards 2025: Maybe Happy Ending Wins Big, Audra McDonald, Sarah Snook, Jasmine Amy Rogers Among Top Honorees

The winners of the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced in a ceremony at NYU Skirball on June 1. Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess co-hosted the event, which celebrated the 2024-25 season of Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway theater.

The Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending was the evening's biggest winner, taking home six awards, including Outstanding Musical, while Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose took home the prize for Outstanding Play. In a night for leading ladies in the Drama Desks' gender-neutral performance categories, Audra McDonald (Gypsy) and Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) shared the award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, while Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California) and Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray) shared the award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play. For Featured Performances, Kara Young (Purpose) and Amalia Yoo (John Proctor is the Villain) won the award in the Play category, while the Musical category was a three-way tie between Brooks Ashmanskas (Smash), Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat) and Michael Urie (Once Upon a Mattress).

Read the complete list of winners below, bolded and marked with an asterisk.

Outstanding Play

Blood of the Lamb, by Arlene Hutton

Deep Blue Sound, by Abe Koogler

Grangeville, by Samuel D. Hunter

John Proctor is the Villain, by Kimberly Belflower

Liberation, by Bess Wohl

*Purpose, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins



Outstanding Musical

BOOP!

Death Becomes Her

Just in Time

*Maybe Happy Ending

Music City



Outstanding Revival of a Play

*Eureka Day

Garside’s Career

Home

Wine in the Wilderness

Yellow Face



Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

Floyd Collins

*Gypsy

Once Upon a Mattress

See What I Wanna See

Sunset Boulevard

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play

Betsy Aidem, The Ask

*Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire

Danny J. Gomez, All of Me

Doug Harris, Redeemed

Patrick Keleher, Fatherland

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Lily Rabe, Ghosts

Jay O. Sanders, Henry IV (Theatre for a New Audience)

*Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Paul Sparks, Grangeville

Olivia Washington, Wine in the Wilderness



Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

Grey Henson, Elf

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

*Audra McDonald, Gypsy

*Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP!

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her



Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play

Greg Keller, Pre-Existing Condition

Julia Lester, All Nighter

Adrienne C. Moore, The Blood Quilt

Deirdre O’Connell, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.

Maria-Christina Oliveras, Cymbeline

Maryann Plunkett, Deep Blue Sound

Michael Rishawn, Table 17

Jude Tibeau, Bad Kreyòl

Anjana Vasan, A Streetcar Named Desire

Frank Wood, Hold On to Me Darling

*Amalia Yoo, John Proctor is the Villain

*Kara Young, Purpose



Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

*Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Nicholas Barasch, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

André De Shields, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

John El-Jor, We Live in Cairo

Jason Gotay, Floyd Collins

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

*Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Lesli Margherita, Gypsy

Zachary Noah Piser, See What I Wanna See

Jenny Lee Stern, Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song

*Michael Urie, Once Upon a Mattress

Natalie Walker, The Big Gay Jamboree



Outstanding Solo Performance

David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me in the Water

Sam Kissajukian, 300 Paintings

Mark Povinelli, The Return of Benjamin Lay

*Andrew Scott, Vanya



Outstanding Direction of a Play

David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan, The Antiquities

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Tyne Rafaeli, Becoming Eve

Jack Serio, Grangeville

*Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Whitney White, Liberation

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray



Outstanding Direction of a Musical

*Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP!

Alex Timbers, Just in Time

George C. Wolfe, Gypsy



Outstanding Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Jakob Karr, Ain’t Done Bad

Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

*Jerry Mitchell, BOOP!

Sergio Trujillo, Real Women Have Curves



Outstanding Music

*Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

David Foster, BOOP!

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves

Zoe Sarnak, The Lonely Few

The Lazours, We Live in Cairo



Outstanding Lyrics

Gerard Alessandrini, Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song

*Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat

Adam Gwon, All the World’s a Stage

Marla Mindelle and Philip Drennen, The Big Gay Jamboree

Luis Quintero, Medea: Re-Versed



Outstanding Book of a Musical

*Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat

Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, Just in Time

Bob Martin, BOOP!

Marla Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, The Big Gay Jamboree

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her



Outstanding Orchestrations

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Doug Besterman, BOOP!

Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

*Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Michael Starobin, All the World’s a Stage



Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.

*Miriam Buether, Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher (illusions and visual effects), Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Johan Kølkjær, Dark Noon

Grace Laubacher, Life and Trust

Matt Saunders, Walden



Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical

Clifton Chadick, Music City

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

*Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending (includes video design)

Derek McLane, Just in Time

David Rockwell and Finn Ross (projections), BOOP!



Outstanding Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, The Antiquities

*Dede Ayite, Our Town

Christopher Ford, The Beastiary

Camilla Lind, Dark Noon

Karl Ruckdeschel, Twelfth Night



Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical

*Gregg Barnes, BOOP!

Sarah Cubbage, The Big Gay Jamboree

Toni-Leslie James, Gypsy

Qween Jean, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time



Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.

*Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Natasha Katz, John Proctor is the Villain

Tyler Micoleau, The Antiquities

Paul Whitaker, SUMO



Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Swept Away

Adam Honoré, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

*Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard

Philip S. Rosenberg, BOOP! The Musical

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun (projections), Floyd Collins



Outstanding Sound Design of a Play

*Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Johnny Gasper, Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods

Matt Otto, All of Me

Bray Poor, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Fan Zhang, Good Bones



Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical

Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard

*Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Scott Lehrer, Gypsy

Mick Potter, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins



Outstanding Projection and Video Design

Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, Sunset Boulevard

Jake Barton, McNeal

*David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Jesse Garrison, The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux]

Hana S. Kim, Redwood



Outstanding Wig and Hair

Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, SUMO

*Charles G. LaPointe, Death Becomes Her

Sabana Majeed, BOOP!

Nikiya Mathis, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

Nikiya Mathis, Liberation



Outstanding Puppetry

Dorothy James, Bill’s 44th

Tom Lee, See What I Wanna See

Simple Mischief Studio, Small Acts of Daring Invention

*Amanda Villalobos, Becoming Eve

Kirjan Waage, Dead as a Dodo



Outstanding Fight Choreography

Drew Leary, Romeo + Juliet

Chelsea Pace and James Yaegashi, SUMO

*Rick Sordelet and Christian Kelly-Sordelet, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Bret Yount, King Lear



Outstanding Adaptation

Becoming Eve, by Emil Weinstein

Cymbeline, by Andrea Thome

Medea: Re-Versed, by Luis Quintero

*Pirates! The Penzance Musical, by Rupert Holmes

The Devil’s Disciple, by David Staller



Outstanding Revue

*Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song

Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now!

The Jonathan Larson Project

The World According to Micki Grant



Unique Theatrical Experience

Odd Man Out

The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux]

*The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Voices in Your Head

The Wind and the Rain: A story about Sunny’s Bar

Special Awards

Ensemble Award

The ensemble of Roundabout Theatre Company's Liberation (Betsy Aidem, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Susannah Flood, Kristolyn Lloyd, Irene Sofia Lucio, Charlie Thurston, and Adina Verson) for bringing to vibrant life the specific and universal stories of women staring across the social battle lines of the 1970s from their perch "somewhere in Ohio" in Bess Wohl's beautiful new play.

Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award

The incredibly versatile Stephen Michael Spencer for his electric and empathetic performances in two of this season’s strongest new off-Broadway musicals. In Medea: Re-Versed, Spencer’s funny yet revelatory take on a character we all thought we knew allowed us the rare opportunity to actually understand Jason’s motivations. And then in Music City, Spencer was almost unrecognizable as TJ, a charismatic singer-songwriter who we couldn’t help but root for.

Additional Special Awards

Pregones/PRTT: Pregones (founded in 1979) and the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (founded in 1967) merged in 2014 to become a powerhouse producer of Latinx shows on two NYC stages: one in Manhattan's Theater District, the other in the South Bronx, both evoking an atmosphere of warmth and inclusivity. This season brought the blazing world premiere of Matthew Barbot’s the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo), a history-inspired fantasia about two Puerto Rican freedom fighters that deftly explores colonialism while riffing on Waiting for Godot, plus dozens of one-offs showcasing Latinx artists and culture.

Lighting designer Stacey Derosier for her deeply intimate and consistently gorgeous work across this season’s off-Broadway stages. Whether lighting the minimalist theatricality of The Welkin and Grangeville, or the rich naturalism of The Counter and Danger and Opportunity, Derosier shows us not only that less is often so much more, but also that just a single light can have such a profound impact in the darkness.

The team behind Danger and Opportunity–playwright Ken Urban, director Jack Serio, and ensemble Juan Castano, Julia Chan, and Ryan Spahn–for their genuinely serious, deeply moving consideration of the messy implications of a three-way relationship, done in an imaginatively immersive way that made such a small-scale story feel like a meaningful event.