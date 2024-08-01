Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Returns to Chicago on Broadway Tonight

Ariana Madix is returning to Broadway's Chicago as Roxie Hart on August 1. The Bravolebrity, who made her Broadway debut in the show earlier this year, will perform the role at the Ambassador Theatre until September 1.

Madix first performed the role of Roxie in Chicago from January 29 through April 7. During her run, Chicago had its best non-holiday perfomance week in the show's 27-year history. (Since departing the show, Madix opened a sandwich shop in West Hollywood.) Best known as a star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and a finalist on season 32 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Madix has also played the Disney Princesses Ariel, Aurora and Cinderella at Walt Disney World.

Speaking about making her Broadway debut in an interview with The Broadway Show earlier in the year, Madix said, "I feel like I’m in a place where I know what I’m capable of and I know that it’s something I can handle."

In Chicago, Madix leads a cast that includes Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Jinkx Monsoon as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Recently celebrating its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.