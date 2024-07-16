 Skip to main content
Tony Nominee Pascale Armand, Fedna Jacquet and Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary to Star in Bad Kreyol

by Darryn King • Jul 16, 2024
The previously reported world premiere production of Bad Kreyol by Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew) has its full cast. The show is a co-production from Signature Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club, playing October 8 through December 1 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Tiffany Nichole Greene directs.

The cast features Tony nominee Pascale Armand (Eclipsed, The Trip to Bountiful) as Gigi, Fedna Jacquet (Ain’t No Mo) as Lovelie, Andy Lucien as Thomas, Kelly McCreary (Passing Strange, Dr. Maggie Pierce on ABC’s Grey's Anatomy) as Simone and Jude Tibeau as Pita.

Bad Kreyol follows Simone, a first-generation Haitian-American, and her cousin Gigi, Haitian-born and raised, who reunite to honor their grandmother’s dying wish for them to reconnect. Simone’s pilgrimage back to her ancestral homeland forces both cousins to confront their differing world views, the presence of NGOs in Haiti, and the plagued dynamic between Haiti and the U.S.

Kicking off Signature's 2024–25 season, the new play concludes Morisseau’s residency at the company following productions of Sunset Baby (2024), Confederates (2022), and Paradise Blue (2018).

