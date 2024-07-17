Sarah Paulson, Alex Edelman, Liza Colón-Zayas and More Earn 2024 Emmy Nominations; Pasek & Paul in the Running for EGOT Status

The 2024 Emmy nominations were announced on July 17, with several Broadway and New York theater artists picking up nods.

The Gilded Age is nominated for Outstanding Drama, while stars Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski earned nominations in the acting categories.

The Broadway-themed third season of Only Murders in the Building picked up 21 nominations overall, including for Outstanding Comedy Series. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep are nominated in the acting categories for the show, with Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Rudd and Matthew Broderick nominated in the guest acting categories.

The show is also in the running in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category, for “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?”, a song with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. A win in the category would elevate Pasek and Paul to EGOT statusSarah Paulson, Alex Edelman and Liza Colón-ZayasSarah Paulson, Alex Edelman and Liza Colón-Zayas. They’re up against Sara Bareilles in that category, nominated for her song “The Medium Time” for Girls5eva.

Stage vet Liza Colón-Zayas picked up a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Tina in The Bear; the show itself earned a record-breaking 21 nominations. Elsewhere, N/A's Holland Taylor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show while recent Tony winner Sarah Paulson is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Alex Edelman, Jacqueline Novak and Mike Birbiglia received nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Edelman for the HBO special of his Tony-winning stageshow Just For Us.

Other Emmy-nominated Broadway alums include Carol Burnett, Hannah Waddingham, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Matt Bomer, Larry David, Tom Hollander, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Tracy Letts, Jonathan Pryce, Parker Posey, Hank Azaria, Keke Palmer, Alan Cumming and Jane Lynch.

The full list of nominees is available at Emmys.com.