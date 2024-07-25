 Skip to main content
Molly Carter, Officially Broadway's Biggest Fan, Rocks New York

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 25, 2024
Molly Carter
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Earlier this year, Molly Carter from Fort Pierce, Florida, winner of Broadway.com's Broadway's Biggest Fan competition, got to visit New York for the first time. She took in three current Broadway shows—AladdinBack to the Future and Water for Elephantsand attended a private reception for the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winners with stars like Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada.

“I put a lot of work into the video,” Molly told The Broadway Show about her all-sung video entry. “I was really proud and I hoped for the best, but I was just happy with what I did, regardless of the outcome. But it was incredible to find out that it was me.”

Check out the video below for the full interview with Molly about her time in New York.


And revisit Molly's winning submission below.

