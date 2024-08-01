Pretty Little Liars Star Maia Reficco Is in Heaven as Hadestown’s New Eurydice

Argentine-American actress Maia Reficco recntly made her Broadway debut as Hadestown’s Eurydice opposite Jordan Fisher. “ I love it so much,” she told The Broadway Show. “Getting to do it every day makes me so immensely happy.”

The Pretty Little Liars star—who has also released such Spanish-language pop/R&B tracks as “Rápido y Furioso”—is also a fan of Anaïs Mitchell’s jazzy score. “The music in this show I think is heavenly. It's perfect. I love it. I'm fangirling. It's weird to fangirl this hard, being a part of it, 'cause it just sounds like I'm bragging about the show, but it's just so brilliant.”

