Edie Falco Extends Off-Broadway Run in Marin Ireland's Pre-Existing Condition

Emmy-winning actress Edie Falco has added a week to her run in Marin Ireland's Pre-Existing Condition at the Connelly Theater. Due to popular demand, Falco will now lead the production in the rotating role of "A" through August 23. As recently announced, she joins the cast on August 6.

Directed by Tony nominee Maria Dizzia, Pre-Existing Condition is a play exploring the challenges, shared community and everyday indignities of learning to move forward after a life-altering, harmful relationship. The role of “A” has rotated throughout the production and is currently played by Tavi Gevinson through August 3. Previously, the role was played by Dizzia, Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany, Julia Chan and Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell. The cast also includes Sarah Steele, Dael Orlandersmith and Greg Keller, with Raquel Chavez and Gregory Connors as understudies.

Falco is best known for her television roles on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. Her Broadway credits include revivals of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, 'Night Mother and The House of Blue Leaves, earning a Tony nomination for the latter. Off-Broadway, she co-starred with Ireland in Manhattan Theatre Club's Morning Sun.

The creative team for Pre-Existing Condition includes Louisa Thompson (set designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Isabella Byrd (lighting designer) and Palmer Hefferan (sound designer). Anne Kauffman serves as creative consultant.