Death Becomes Her, Starring Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams, Completes Broadway Casting

Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, Megan Hilty and Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" in Chicago (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Death Becomes Her, the new musical adapted from the 1992 horror-comedy film, has completed casting. The production will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, with an official opening set for November 21.

As previously announced, the show will star Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams. They will be joined by Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing and Warren Yang. Completing the company as swings are Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise and Amy Quanbeck.

The musical features an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison and a book by Marco Pennette. Tony winner Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs the show, which completed its pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre on June 2.

Madeline Ashton (Hilton), a conceited actress whose star is fading, and Helen Sharp (Simard), a long-suffering author, are the best of frenemies until Madeline steals Helen's schlumpy fiancé Ernest (Sieber). With Helen planning her revenge and Madeline struggling with her declining fame, the mysterious Viola Van Horn (Williams) enters the picture, with a magic potion that promises eternal youth and beauty but does nothing to quiet a grudge of supernatural proportions.

The show features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II and fight direction by Thomas Schall, with music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, dance and incidental music arrangements by Sam Davis and music direction by Ben Cohn.