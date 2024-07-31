 Skip to main content
Andrew Lloyd Webber Offers His Thoughts on Cats: The Jellicle Ball as Show Extends Again

News
by Darryn King • Jul 31, 2024
André De Shields in "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the drag and ball culture-inspired take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, has announced a third extension for its limited engagement at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Initially slated to close on July 28, performances will now run through September 8.

In a statement, Lloyd Webber has also offered his thoughts on the production, having attended a performance in July. “I have rarely seen an audience respond with as much joy and love as I saw recently at Cats: The Jellicle Ball," he said. "The atmosphere was, quite simply, electric. Cats and Ballroom culture both emerged in the same era and I am delighted that, all these years later, they are intersecting once again. I want to congratulate the entire team behind this special show!”

Staged as an immersive competition with all new ballroom and club beats and runway-ready choreography, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

The show features a cast of performers hailing from both Broadway and New York’s ball scene. Broadway performers include Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy; Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie; Emma Sofia Caymares as Skimbleshanks; Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger; Antwayn Hopper as Macavity; Shereen Pimentel as Jellylorum; Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones; Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub; and Garnet Williams as Bombalurina. Ball community members include Junior LaBeija, the MC in the '80s ball-culture documentary Paris is Burning, as Gus; “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella; Baby as Victoria; Primo as Tumblebrutus; Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap; Capital Kaos as DJ; and Robert "Silk" Mason as Mistoffelees.

