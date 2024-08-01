Tony Nominee Kevin Del Aguila and More Join Broadway Revival of Yellow Face, Starring Daniel Dae Kim

The complete cast is set for David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face, starring Daniel Dae Kim. The play, opening Roundabout’s 2024-25 Broadway season, begins performances at the Todd Haimes Theatre on September 13, officially opening October 1 and running through November 24.

Kim, who plays “DHH”—the play’s David Henry Hwang stand-in—will be joined by Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like it Hot) as Actor A, Ryan Eggold (NBC’s New Amsterdam) as Marcus, Francis Jue (Pacific Overtures, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Yellow Face at the Public Theater) as "HYH" (Henry Y. Hwang, David’s father) and others, Marinda Anderson (You Will Get Sick) as Actor B, Greg Keller (Pre-Existing Condition) as Reporter and "Name Withheld on Advice of Counsel" and Shannon Tyo (The Comeuppance) as Leah and others.

In Hwang’s Pulitzer finalist play inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. Yellow Face is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

The creative team for Yellow Face includes Arnulfo Maldonado (set design), Anita Yavich (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (sound design and original music) and Yee Eun Nam (projection design). Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Suffs) directs.