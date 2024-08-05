Full Cast Set for Some Like It Hot North American Tour

The full cast is set for the upcoming North American tour of Some Like It Hot. The tour, which will visit more than 30 cities including Chicago, San Diego and Los Angeles, kicks off on September 20 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY.

Leading the tour are Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston (SIX) as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Tarra Conner Jones as Sweet Sue, Jamie LaVerdiere as Mulligan, Devon Goffman as Spats and Devon Hadsell, who was a member of the original Broadway company, as Minnie.

Rounding out the ensemble are Ayla Allen, Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Darien Crago, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Rachael Britton Hart, Devin Holloway, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Brianna Kim, Stephen Michael Langton, Jay Owens, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, Michael Skrzek and Tommy Sutter.

The full tour schedule is available on the show’s website.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

Based on the classic MGM film directed by Billy Wilder, Some Like It Hot features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Natasha Katz (lights), Brian Ronan (sound), Josh Marquette (hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (additional material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (music supervision), Kristy Norter (music coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (vocal arrangements) and Glen Kelly (dance and incidental arrangements). The production team also includes Steve Bebout (associate director) and John MacInnis (associate choreographer).

Some Like It Hot began performances at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre on November 1, 2022, starring Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne and Adrianna Hicks as Sugar. The show received 13 Tony Award nominations, winning four, including Best Choreography and Best Leading Actor for Ghee. The show played its final performance on December 30, 2023.