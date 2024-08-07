Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, John Gallagher Jr. and More Join Elsie Fest

Elsie Fest, the Broadway-centric music festival co-created and produced by Darren Criss, has announced its lineup, venue and performance details. The event will take place September 8 at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

Joining Criss on this year's bill are Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Romeo and Juliet), global touring artist Lizzy McAlpine (Older, Five Seconds Flat), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr. (Swept Away, Spring Awakening), Tony- and Oscar-nominated composer and musician Will Butler (Stereophonic), Joy Woods (The Notebook) and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunder*ck (Drag: The Musical). The lineup will also include performances and appearances from the casts and creatives of Maybe Happy Ending (starring Criss), Hazbin Hotel, Swept Away, Death Becomes Her and Drag: The Musical, among other surprise guests.

“We’re very happy to announce that Elsie Fest is coming back this September 8 with a kick-ass lineup of Broadway-inspired artists hailing from the worlds of theater, music, TV, film and comedy,” said Criss in a statement. “After a two-year absence, I wanted to resurrect our festival with a powerhouse list of performers and match it with an equally exciting new venue. And with so many singular talents on this year's bill, combined with the one-of-a-kind NYC atmosphere of the Rooftop at Pier 17, I think we got the right ingredients together to bring Elsie Fest back with a bang.”

Founded in 2015, Elsie Fest (named for the deceased hooker referenced in Cabaret's title song) is an outdoor music festival featuring the stars and songs of stage and screen. Last held in 2021, featured performers have included Lea Michele, Cynthia Erivo, Evan Rachel Wood, Leslie Odom Jr., Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty among many others. The festival is co-created and produced by Ricky Rollins, Lea Michele and Jordan Roth.