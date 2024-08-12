North American Tour of A Beautiful Noise, Starring Nick Fradiani, Completes Casting

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical has found the full company to take the production on the road for a multi-year North American tour. The tour will launch in September at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, Rhode Island, and will continue on to play more than 25 cities in its first year.

As previously announced, American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will reprise his Broadway performance as Neil Diamond – Then for the tour. Taking on the role of Neil Diamond – Now will be Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg, a usual suspect in many Stephen Sondheim musicals throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s including Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods (Tony nomination) and the 1995 revival of Company. He also originated the role of Neville Craven in The Secret Garden. The cast will additionally feature Hannah Jewel Kohn as Marcia Murphey, Lisa Reneé Pitts as Doctor, Michael Accardo as Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond, Tuck Milligan as Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke, Kate A. Mulligan as Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond and Tiffany Tatreau as Jaye Posner.

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Dennis Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Daniela Rodrigo (Swing), Alec Michael Ryan (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

A Beautiful Noise tells the story of the rise of Neil Diamond—the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter behind “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Red Red Wine” and “I’m a Believer"—from contract songwriter to sequin-studded superstar. Set to the songs that defined Diamond's career, it is directed by Michael Mayer, with a book by Anthony McCarten.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4, 2022 and ran through June 30, 2024.