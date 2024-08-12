Sunset Boulevard Completes Broadway Casting; Caroline Bowman to Standby Norma Desmond

The upcoming Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond—and Mandy Gonzalez in the role at certain select performances—has completed casting. The Jamie Lloyd-directed production will begin performances on September 28 ahead of an October 20 opening.

Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Frozen national tour) has joined the cast as standby for the role of Norma Desmond. Also joining the cast are ensemble members Olivia Lacie Andrews as Nancy, Brandon Mel Borkowsky as John, Shavey Brown as Finance Man/Stan/DeMille, Hannah Yun Chamberlain as Young Norma, Cydney Clark as Joanna/Guard, Raúl Contreras as Finance Man/Frank, Tyler Davis as Sheldrake, E.J. Hamilton as Lisa, Sydney Jones as Dorothy, Emma Lloyd as Mary/Heather, Pierre Marais as Sammy, Shayna McPherson as Camera Operator/Katherine, Jimin Moon as Morino/Hog Eye, Justice Moore as Jean, Drew Redington as Myron/Jones/Camera Operator and Diego Andres Rodriguez as Artie. Swings for the production will be Giuseppe Bausilio (dance captain), Kristina Garvida Doucette (assistant dance captain), Brandon LaVar, Maggie Likcani, Abby Matsusaka and Rixey Terry.

As previously reported, Scherzinger will be joined by her co-stars from the London production: Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling.

The creative team for Sunset Boulevard includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design) and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography). Benita de Wit is the U.S. associate director and Ashley Andrews the U.S. associate choreographer.

In Sunset Boulevard, Norma Desmond, haunted by her memories and dreams, yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios, may be her only hope—until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Based on the 1950 noir film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, Sunset Boulevard features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. The production won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd and Best Actor in a Musical for Francis.