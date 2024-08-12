Heather Burns, Frank Wood and More Join Adam Driver in Hold on to Me Darling

Casting is complete for the upcoming off-Broadway revival of Kenneth Lonergan's Hold on to Me Darling. As previously announced, the proiduction will star Adam Driver as Strings McCrane with direction by Neil Pepe. The show will have a 13-week engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, beginning performances September 24 ahead of an October 16 opening.

Joining Driver in the cast will be Heather Burns (Miss Congeniality) as Nancy, Australian actress Adelaide Clemens as Essie, Keith Nobbs as Jimmy, CJ Wilson as Duke and Tony Award winner Frank Wood as Mitch.

On learning of his mother’s death, country music icon Strings McCrane (Driver) finds himself in an existential tailspin. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. The simple life turns out to be anything but simple as the consequences of Strings’ success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.

The creative team for Hold on to Me Darling will include Walt Spangler (scenic design), Suttirat Larlarb (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design) and David Van Tiegham (sound design).