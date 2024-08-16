A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Completes Broadway Casting

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, opening on Broadway this fall at Studio 54 with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart in the title role, has its complete cast. Previews begin October 16 ahead of a November 11 opening.

Featuring beloved songs Armstrong recorded and made popular throughout his career, including “What a Wonderful World” and “When You’re Smiling,” the show tells the story of Armstrong’s musical career from the perspective of his four wives, each of whom had a unique impact on his life. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s wives will be Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Dionne Figgins (Memphis, Motown the Musical) as Daisy Parker, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast also features Trista Dollison as standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming, Jr. as Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. James T. Lane will play Armstrong at certain performances.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brandon L. Armstrong, Wesley Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell and Dori Waymer.

A Wonderful World is directed by Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw (The King and I), with a book by Aurin Squire (This Is Us), and is co-conceived by Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine. The show had a 2023 pre-Broadway production in New Orleans and Chicago, also starring Iglehart.