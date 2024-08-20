Orfeh Is Joining Broadway's Chicago as Matron 'Mama' Morton for Limited Engagement

Chicago is getting a new Keeper of the Keys! Golden-voiced Broadway star Orfeh is joining the cast of the long-running hit musical Chicago, beginning on August 26. The performer, perhaps best known for her Tony-nominated performance as Paulette in Legally Blonde, will play Matron “Mama” Morton for a limited run through September 15 at the Ambassador Theatre.

From Grammy-nominated tween pop star to Tony-nominated Broadway baby, Orfeh is “thrilled to make her Chicago dreams come true as the Countess of the Clink!” In addition to Legally Blonde, Orfeh’s stage credits include Pretty Woman and Saturday Night Fever on Broadway as well as Love, Janis off-Broadway and guest roles on TV’s Law & Order: SVU, Sex and the City and others.

The cast of Chicago currently stars Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.



Alyssa Milano will make her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart on September 16.

Now in its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.