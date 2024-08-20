Left on Tenth, Starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher, Sets Broadway Creative Team

Left on Tenth, Delia Ephron's stage adaptation of her memoir, has the full creative team for its upcoming Broadway production, starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher. Previews begin September 26 at the James Earl Jones Theatre ahead of an October 23 opening. Tony Award winner Susan Stroman directs.

The creative team will feature scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and Itohan Edoloyi, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, wig design by Michael Buonincontro and animal training by Special Tony Award honoree William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc.

In addition to Margulies and Gallagher, the cast includes Peter Francis James and Kate MacCluggage, as well as Dulcé and Charlie, two rescue dogs, portraying Honey and Charlotte, respectively.

When she least expects it, Delia (Margulies), best-selling novelist, screenwriter of You've Got Mail and younger sister of Nora, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past (Gallagher) and falls into her own romantic comedy. As their immediate spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds, Delia’s life takes an unexpected turn. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful truth about getting older while feeling young, as it celebrates two people with the courage to rewrite their futures and open their hearts again.