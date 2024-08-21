Alicia Keys and Kristoffer Diaz to Be Honored by Arthur Miller Foundation

Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and Tony-nominated playwright Kristoffer Diaz—collaborators on the Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen—will be honored at this year’s Arthur Miller Foundation (AMF) gala. The event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Arthur Miller Foundation Theater Education Programs in partnership with NYC Public Schools. The Arthur Miller Foundation Honors will be held on October 27 at the Shubert Theatre where Hell's Kitchen is now running.

Keys will receive the AMF Arts & Culture Award as a former NYC public school student who has remained committed throughout her career to creating opportunities for young artists. Diaz, also an alumnus of NYC public schools, will be honored with the AMF Legacy Award for carving a meaningful impact in the American theater.

Former Professional Performing Arts High School educator Linda Aziza Miller—Keys’ former teacher—will also receive the AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award for her dedication to public school students and access to quality, comprehensive arts instruction.

AMF patrons are invited to attend the 3:00 PM matinee performance of Hell’s Kitchen, followed by an awards ceremony on stage at the Shubert Theatre and a musical number showcasing New York City public school students as a tribute to Keys and the organization’s 10th anniversary milestone. Tickets and sponsorship packages will soon be available on the AMF website.

The AMF is a nonprofit organization created to honor the legacy of Arthur Miller and his New York City public school education by increasing equitable access to quality theater education for public school students.