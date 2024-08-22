 Skip to main content
Billy Porter, Casey Likes, Ghostface Killah and More Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' Warriors Album

News
by Darryn King • Aug 22, 2024
Billy Porter, Casey Likes, Ghostface Killah
(Photos: Sergio Villarini; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Several cast members, hailing from Broadway and beyond, have been announced for Warriors, the new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, based on the 1979 action cult film The Warriors.

Warriors will feature the voices of Billy Porter as Granger, Michaela Jaé as Yaya and Mykal Kilgore as Élan, collectively playing the Hurricanes; and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sully, Casey Likes as Jesse and Wu-Tang-Clan/hip-hop heavyweights Ghostface Killah and RZA as the voices of Staten Island, collectively playing The Orphans.

The album also features Marc Anthony as Tato, Luis Figueroa as Miguel, Flaco Navaja as Jesús and Chris Rivers as The Bronx, collectively play the Turnbull AC's.
 
The album, executive produced by Grammy Award winner Nas and produced by Grammy Award-winning Hamilton Mixtape producer Mike Elizondo, will be released on October 18 on Atlantic Records.

Warriors is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus. The film The Warriors was directed by Walter Hill, adapted from the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick.

