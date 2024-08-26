Call Her 'Mama' Morfeh—Orfeh Takes on Chicago's 'Mama' Morton Starting Tonight

Tony nominee Orfeh joins the cast of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre on August 26. She takes on the role of Countess of the Clink Matron “Mama” Morton for a limited run through September 15.

Call her "Mama" Morfeh.

From being one half of early-90s New York pop/R&B duo Or-N-More, Orfeh segued into a Broadway career, carving a niche appearing in stage musical adaptations of era-defining films: Footloose, Pretty Woman and Saturday Night Fever. She earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Legally Blonde.

She joins a cast that includes Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Alyssa Milano will make her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart on September 16.

Now in its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The show features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse.