Since last December, Jasmine Forsberg has been high-belting as Henry VIII’s third wife, Jane Seymour, in the Broadway cast of SIX. As the sextet’s emotional center—and “the only one he truly loved”—she’s responsible for delivering the musical’s tear-jerker, “Heart of Stone,” a ballad of resilience and unwavering devotion. Hear Forsberg blow the ceiling off the Broadway.com studio with her rendition.