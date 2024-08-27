Romeo + Juliet, Starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, Adds Four Weeks to Broadway Run

Romeo + Juliet, the Sam Gold-directed production starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, has added four weeks to its Broadway engagement due to advance demand. Performances will now run from September 26 through February 16, 2025. The show will open October 24 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

As previously announced, the cast will also feature Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Mercutio/The Friar, Tommy Dorfman (Netflix's 13 Reasons Why) as The Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham, Taheen Modak as Benvolio, Jasai Chase-Owens (Amazon Prime's The Expanse) as Gregory and Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as Samson/Paris/Peter. The understudies are Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez.

The production will feature music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.