Kyle Selig Takes His First Ride as the Star of Broadway's Water for Elephants Tonight

Kyle Selig, best known as Aaron Samuels in Broadway's Mean Girls, returns to the Broadway stage on September 3 as the new Jacob Jankowski in Water for Elephants. He takes over for Grant Gustin, who originated the role at the Imperial Theatre and played his final performace on September 1.

Selig joins a cast that features Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Philippe Aymard, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

"Something I hadn't realized is how unique Jacob Jankowski is as a protagonist—especially in a musical," said Selig in an interview with Broadway.com. "[He] spends the first 25 minutes not showing any of his cards. The payoff is so great once you finally do realize what's happening with him."

Water for Elephants has a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a score by PigPen Theatre Co. The show received four Drama Desk Awards—more than any other musical in the 2023-24 season—including for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Jessica Stone. Stone also won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical, additionally earning the second directing Tony nomination of her career.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.