John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer to Star in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!

Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza will be the next Satine and Christian to lead Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The pair join the company at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on October 15 alongside Pepe Muñoz, who also joins the principal cast as Santiago in his Broadway debut.

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Christian) and singer-songwriter Joanna “JoJo” Levesque (Satine) play their final performance on October 13, while Ricky Rojas (Santiago) plays his final performance on September 8. The role of Santiago will be played by Alexander Gil Cruz and Ricardo A. Zayas in the five weeks prior to Muñoz joining the company.

Pfeiffer made her Broadway debut as Penny Lane in Almost Famous after starring as Eliza Hamilton in the first nation tour of Hamilton. She also starred in New York City Center’s 2018 mounting of Songs for a New World and City Center's 2019 production of Evita. She was last seen on Broadway as Eurydice in Hadestown, and originated the role of Myrtle in the world premiere of Gatsby at the American Repertory Theater. Her screen credits include the 2022 Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues, written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry.

Cardoza made his Broadway debut in the company of Jagged Little Pill, and originated the role of Younger Noah in the musical adaptation of The Notebook on Broadway and in the show's world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. He returns to Moulin Rouge! having previously played the role of Christian in the national tour.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The show won 10 2020 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.