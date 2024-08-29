Colman Domingo, Cam'ron and Original 1979 Film Cast Members Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' Warriors

Colman Domingo and the rapper Cam'ron, along with James Remar and David Patrick Kelly—cast members from the 1979 film The Warriors—have joined the voice cast of Warriors, the new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, based on the film.

Domingo plays the Masai of the Gramercy Riffs while Cam’ron plays Manhattan; Remar and Kelly play The Cops. More voices are still to be announced.

They join Billy Porter as Granger, Michaela Jaé as Yaya and Mykal Kilgore as Élan, collectively playing the Hurricanes; and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sully, Casey Likes as Jesse and Wu-Tang-Clan/hip-hop heavyweights Ghostface Killah and RZA as the voices of Staten Island, collectively playing The Orphans. The album also features Marc Anthony as Tato, Luis Figueroa as Miguel, Flaco Navaja as Jesús and Chris Rivers as The Bronx, collectively play the Turnbull AC's.



The album, executive produced by Grammy Award winner Nas and produced by Grammy Award-winning Hamilton Mixtape producer Mike Elizondo, will be released on October 18 on Atlantic Records.

Warriors is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus. The film The Warriors was directed by Walter Hill, adapted from the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick.