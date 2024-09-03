Tony Award Winners Neil Patrick Harris and Jane Krakowski Join the Starry Cast of Shit. Meet. Fan.

Five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Into the Woods, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (Nine) have joined the world-premiere cast of the satirical play Shit. Meet. Fan. The play, written and directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara and based on the Italian film Perfect Strangers, will begin performances at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater on October 10 with an official opening set for October 28. Performances will run through November 17.

As previously reported, Harris and Krakowski join an ensemble that features Debra Messing, Billy Magnussen, Constance Wu, Garret Dillahunt and Tramell Tillman.

The original film won the Best Screenplay Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016; the screenplay is written by Filippo Bologna, Paolo Costella, Paolo Genovese (who also directed), Paola Mammini and Rolando Ravello. According to IMDb, the film has been remade around 25 times in the last decade, including in Danish (Hygge!), Turkish (Stranger in My Pocket), Hungarian (Happy New Year) and Chinese (Kill Mobile).

On the night of the eclipse, a group of long-time friends gather to guzzle cocktails and play a game in which every text, every email and every call must be shared aloud. Outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge and chaos ensues.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Alex Jainchill and sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan.