Othello, Starring Denzel Washington, Molly Osborne and Jake Gyllenhaal, to Play the Barrymore Theatre in February 2025

The Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, will play the Barrymore Theatre. Performances will begin on February 24, 2025 with an official opening set for March 23. The strictly limited engagement will conclude on June 8.

The production, which also stars Molly Osborne as Desdemona, will be directed by Kenny Leon, whose production of Our Town opens this fall in the same theater. Othello was staged at the Barrymore in 1935; Washington performed in the 2014 production of A Raisin in the Sun, also directed by Leon, at the theater.

The creative team will include Derek McLane (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design) and Mia Neal (hair and wig design). Claire Warden serves as intimacy director.

In Othello, Washington will play the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general opposite Gyllenhaal as the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator Iago. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.