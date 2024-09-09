Maybe Happy Ending Completes Broadway Casting, Releases Musical Preview

Broadway casting is complete for Maybe Happy Ending, the new romantic musical comedy about robots starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. Performances begin at the Belasco Theatre on October 16 with an official opening set for November 12. The red-carpet company celebration will be held on November 11.

Joining Criss, Shen, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi as understudies are Steven Huynh (Blue Bloods), Hannah Kevitt (Back to the Future), Daniel May (Flower Drum Song) and Christopher James Tamayo (Les Misérables national tour).

Additionally, a selection of songs are available on the show's website: “When You’re in Love,” “World Within My Room," “A Sentimental Person," “The Way It Has To Be” and "Maybe Happy Ending."



Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helper-Bot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helper-Bot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even...love?

Michael Arden directs the Broadway production of the show, which premiered, in its Korean-language version, in Seoul in 2016.