Grey Henson to Star in Return Engagement of Elf: The Musical on Broadway

Tony nominee Grey Henson, best known for originating roles on Broadway in Mean Girls and Shucked, will lead a holiday engagement of Elf: The Musical at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. Performances will run from November 9 through January 4, 2025.

Based on the 2003 Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the oversized elf, the musical features a book by Tony winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Elf premiered on Broadway in 2010 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre starring Sebastian Arcelus as Buddy with direction by Casey Nicholaw. Nicholaw's production was restaged at the Hirschfeld in 2012 with Jordan Gelber in the lead role.

“I cannot wait to play Buddy the Elf eight times a week in this hilarious and joyful musical during the most magical time of the year on Broadway,” said Henson in a statement. "Elf has always been required yearly viewing for me, and I am so honored and excited to be fulfilling a lifelong dream of wearing tights on Broadway."

The upcoming Broadway production will be a staging of director Philip Wm. McKinley's West End production, featuring choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Tim Goodchild, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video by Ian William Galloway and music supervision by Alan Williams.

Elf tells the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realize he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.