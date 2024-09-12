Motell Foster Joins Emmy Rossum and Zoë Winters in Amy Berryman's Walden

Motell Foster completes the cast of Amy Berryman's Walden, a Second Stage production beginning performances October 16 and opening November 7 at the Tony Kiser Theater. As previously announced, the play will star Emmy Rossum and Zoë Winters. Tony nominee Whitney White directs.

Foster recently had a recurring role in Netflix's Clickbait. On stage, he has been seen in Julius Caesar at the Public Theater and A Human Being Died That Night at Brooklyn Academy of Music. His film credits include The God Committee, Marriage Story and Blackout.

In the near future, Stella (Rossum) and her fiancé, Bryan (Foster), are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie (Winters). Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.

The creative team includes scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Lee Kinney.

Walden had its world premiere in May 2021 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End, followed by its American Premiere in August 2021 at TheatreWorks in Hartford, CT.